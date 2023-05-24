Upgrades to Marine Museum of the Great Lakes come in time for new exhibits

The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes in Kingston, Ont. completes upgrades to century old windows and doors, following an injection of federal cash. (Kimberley Jonhson/CTV News Ottawa) The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes in Kingston, Ont. completes upgrades to century old windows and doors, following an injection of federal cash. (Kimberley Jonhson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina