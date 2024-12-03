Jewish pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Ottawa parliament building

A group of Jewish-Canadian activists protesting Israel's ongoing armed offensive in Gaza have occupied a parliamentary building in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.

The demonstration organized by the Jews Say No to Genocide Coalition filled the lobby of the Confederation Building on Wellington Street, which houses the offices of many government and opposition members of Parliament.

Demonstrators were also seen protesting outside the building.

Videos shared to social media show protesters holding a sit-in while holding signs, chanting and singing. The demonstration is being held in support of Palestinians and to call on the Canadian government to implement an arms embargo with Israel.

"Our politicians cannot be complacent in these marble hallways while Israel continues to burn Palestinians alive in their tents," said Niall Ricardo an organizer with the group Independent Jewish Voices Canada, in a news release.

The Parliamentary Protective Service (PPS) says it responded to the protest.

A Pro-Palestinian protester is detained by an officer from the Parliamentary Protective Service outside of Confederation Building near Parliament Hill during a sit-in styled protest calling for an arms embargo against Israel in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. (Spencer Colby/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

"14 individuals were intercepted and released without charges by PPS officers, and provided with trespass notices on Parliament Hill," PPS said in a statement.

The Ottawa Police Service says it was asked to support PPS with the demonstrators. No additional charges were announced.

More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

This story will be updated.