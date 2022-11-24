Feds announce $10 million in funding for tourism and infrastructure projects in eastern Ontario
The federal government has announced major funding for tourism and infrastructure projects in Kingston and eastern Ontario.
It is an attempt to inject money into the sector hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Filomena Tassi, the minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced $10 million for infrastructure projects and tourism recovery through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund and the Tourism Relief Fund.
"Investing in the potential of communities and the tourism industry will ensure that this region is able to grow, attract new visitors and businesses," Tassi said.
Thirty-seven groups will get funding, including the Friends of Bon Echo Park, the Smith Falls Heritage Museum, as well as a project on Wolfe Island.
The Marine Museum of the Great Lakes will get more than $300,000.
Chris West, the chair of the board of directors for the museum, calls the funding “transformational.”
“It’s a push, it’s a big pivotal push at a time when we need lots of assistance," he says.
The money will go towards restoring the windows and doors of the century-old building, which is part of a national historic site.
Manager Doug Cowie says the restoration will help expand the museum, and invite more tourists.
"The site has a lot of ship-building history, and ship repair history," he explains.
Cowie says ships were built and repaired here during First World War and Second World War. Since boarded up, it has been restored with the help of volunteers since 2019 and turned into a museum.
"It’s really been a Cinderella story to have us move back into this building, take the pride of owning it, and really making it a part of Kingston's waterfront and sharing it with the community,” he explains.
