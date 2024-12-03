Driver watching porn behind the wheel on Hwy. 417 facing fine, demerit points

Ontario Provincial Police say a driver has received a $615 fine and three demerit points after being caught watching a pornographic film behind the wheel.

The driver was pulled over on Highway 417 in Ottawa on Monday, police said.

"Driving requires your full attention," police said. "Leave the phone alone, wait until you get home."

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, police pointed to a phone that was propped up behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Distracted driving can be deadly. The OPP said in mid-October that 63 people had been killed in crashes on OPP-patrolled roads where distracted driving was deemed to be the main cause, up 40 per cent compared to the same time in 2023.