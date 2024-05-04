Unlicensed eastern Ontario driver hits stump, narrowly missing house: OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an eastern Ontario driver is facing charges following a single-vehicle collision Friday night in Leeds and Grenville Township.

Police say they received a call at 11 p.m. reporting a single-vehicle collision on Froom Road.

When they arrived on scene, they found that the driver went off the road, hit a stump and nearly missed a house.

The OPP adds the driver never had a licence.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving.