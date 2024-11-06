Hundreds of tickets issued for misusing accessible parking permits in Ottawa parking spaces

Hundreds of tickets have been issued this fall to vehicles illegally parking in accessible parking spaces in Ottawa lots.

Bylaw Services says 490 tickets have been issued to vehicles illegally parked in accessible parking spaces since Oct. 1.

"We have noticed an increase in misuse of accessible parking spaces in our city," Bylaw Services said on X.

"No permit? No excuse."

The fine for misusing an accessible parking permit is $500.

On October 22, a bylaw officer checking accessible parking permits in a grocery store parking lot in Orléans issued seven tickets in a two-hour period.

Five tickets were issued for using a permit that belonged to someone else, while one driver was using a fake accessible parking permit.