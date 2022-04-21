Two new elementary schools being built in Findlay Creek, Riverside South

Two new elementary schools will be built in Ottawa's fast growing neighbourhoods of Riverside South and Findlay Creek.

MPP Goldie Ghamari announced $34.4 million in funding to build a new public elementary school in Findlay Creek and a Catholic elementary school in Riverside South.

"These are not just investments in bricks and mortar, our government is investing in the future of Ontario’s children by creating modern, state of the art schools so that all children can have a better learning environment in these growing communities," Ghamari said in a statement.

NEW PUBLIC SCHOOL

A $19.2 million elementary school will be built in Findlay Creek, where the only public elementary school is currently over capacity.

There will be spaces for 674 student spaces, 39 spots for licensed child care and two new child care rooms.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board is looking to move Grade 7 and 8 students at Vimy Ridge Public School to another school 10 kilometres away due to overcrowding. Vimy Ridge Public School opened in 2017 with a capacity of 674 pupil spaces. As of Oct. 29, 2021, 1,081 students were enrolled at the school.

An accommodation study for Vimy Ridge Public School with interim accommodations recommendations will be presented to the OCDSB trustees in May. The board says even with plans for a new school, action must be taken to deal with overcrowding at Vimy Ridge Public School.

The board has purchased a 6.3 acre site at 4501 Kelly Farm Drive, south of Vimy Ridge Public School.

There is no timeline to reopen the new school in Findlay Creek. .

NEW CATHOLIC SCHOOL

Ontario will spend $15.2 million to build a new Catholic elementary school in Riverside South. There will be spots for 507 students and 39 licensed child care spaces.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says the new school will open in September 2026.

"This investment will provide a quality Catholic learning environment and new opportunities for the Catholic families who have been advocating for another Catholic elementary school in Riverside South," Director of Education Thomas D'Amico said.