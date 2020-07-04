OTTAWA -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while zero new deaths have been reported for an eighth straight day.

Ottawa Public health announced the new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Saturday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 2,106 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 263 deaths.

There are currently three people in hospital for COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the Intensive Care Unit.

Resolved cases of COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 85 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are now resolved.

A total of 1,797 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.