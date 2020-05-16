OTTAWA -- Two more people at the city-owned Peter D. Clark long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19.

The new tests bring the total number of known positive cases at the Nepean home to 29: 19 residents and 10 staff.

One resident at the home has died from the virus.

A memo from the city Saturday evening said the resident’s family has been notified and the employee is in isolation at home.

The home’s clinical team is monitoring the conditions of all affected residents, and working with Ottawa Public Health to ensure all staff and residents who have had close contact with the positive cases will receive tests, the memo said.

Infection control measures are in place at the home, which is following directives from the provincial ministries of health and long-term care and Ottawa Public Health, the memo said.