OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a child and a school bus on St. Joseph Street in Rockland, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a child and a school bus on St. Joseph Street in Rockland, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2024. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)
    An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.

    Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a school bus and a cyclist on St. Joseph Street, near Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

    Prescott-Russell paramedics say the child suffered a traumatic injury and was transported to CHEO on a high priority. 

    Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday morning the 11-year-old child died from their injuries.

    The school bus driver was not hurt.

    Dinisha Desormeaux lives in the area and said there have been problems on the street.

    "This road is supposed to be a school road but a lot of times there are reckless drivers," she said. "A lot of people run the stops down the hill and a lot of people don’t pay attention."

    Correction

    Ontario Provincial Police initially said the collision involved a school bus and a pedestrian. The OPP said Tuesday morning the child was riding a bicycle.

