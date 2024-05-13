Child dies after being struck by a school bus in Rockland, Ont.

An 11-year-old child has died after being struck by a school bus while bicycling in Rockland, Ont., according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a school bus and a cyclist on St. Joseph Street, near Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Prescott-Russell paramedics say the child suffered a traumatic injury and was transported to CHEO on a high priority.

Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday morning the 11-year-old child died from their injuries.

The school bus driver was not hurt.

Dinisha Desormeaux lives in the area and said there have been problems on the street.

"This road is supposed to be a school road but a lot of times there are reckless drivers," she said. "A lot of people run the stops down the hill and a lot of people don’t pay attention."