    Here's the lineup for the Canada Day Evening Show in Ottawa

    A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on July 1, 2022. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A child waves the Maple Leaf flag during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on July 1, 2022. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Sara Dufour and Willows will perform on Canada Day in Ottawa.

    Canadian Heritage announced the list of artists who will perform during the Canada Day Evening Show at LeBreton Flats Park on July 1.

    "The long-awaited moment has arrived! Whether you're a fan of rock, pop, hip-pop or folk, we've got something for everyone!" Canadian Heritage said in a statement.

    The evening show will be hosted by Isabelle Racicot.

    Canadian artists scheduled to perform are Chromeo, Comeille, FouKi, Kanen, Kiesza, Maestro Fresh Wes, Metric, Neon Dreams, Qattuu, Sara Dufour and Willows.

    The full Canada Day program will be announced on May 30.

