6 Ottawa restaurants ranked among Canada's 100 best

Six Ottawa restaurants are on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

The annual list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants for 2024 was released Monday evening, with Montreal wine bar Mon Lapin named the top restaurant for the second straight year.

The list includes 26 restaurants in the Montreal area, 24 restaurants from the Toronto area and 18 in Vancouver.

In Ottawa, Riviera was listed as the top restaurant in the capital and 28th in Canada. Atelier is ranked 43rd, Arlo Wine and Restaurant placed 71st, Supply and Demand at 75th, North and Navy at 95th and Buvette Daphnée at 97th.

Here is a look at the six restaurants from Ottawa on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list.

Riviera

The restaurant located on Sparks Street is just steps from Parliament Hill.

"Since 2016, this grand, spacious restaurant a stone's throw from Parliament Hill has attracted politicos, business types, visiting NHL teams and locals alike," says Canada's 100 Best Restaurants. "All come for the gorgeous big-city setting in which to celebrate, indulge in classic dishes and enjoy some of Ottawa’s best cocktails."

Chef Jordan Holley runs the open kitchen.

Riviera was ranked 49th last year.

Atelier

Atelier on Rochester Street ranks 43rd on this year's list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"At Atelier, which opened in 2008 in an out-of-the-way stretch of Little Italy, chef-owner Marc Lepine demonstrates nightly why he is considered one of Canada's most innovative chefs," says Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"Dishes from his 40-course tasting menu arrive in multi-item flights, their themes varying from the conceptual to the intensely technical and modernist."

Atlier ranked 88th on the list last year.

Arlo Wine and Restaurant

Arlo Wine on Somerset Street West ranks 71st on this year's list.

"The sommelier owners have put together a thoughtfully explorative wine list that servers attend to in the most welcoming of fashions, topping up your glass with fizzy Cantillon or their favourite amaro," says the website."

"Food goes beyond simple bar snacks — hits include espelette-peppered Quebec shrimp and shatteringly crispy chicken skin with roe-bottarga dip."

Arlo, owned by Jamie Stunt and Alex McMahon, ranked 62nd last year.

Supply and Demand

Supply and Demand on Wellington Street West ranks 75th on this year's list.

"A relaxed eatery revered for its small plates, pastas and oysters," says Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"Likely to never leave the menu, as the regulars would revolt — tuna crudo, featuring lightly truffled and lemony albacore, garnished with puffed wild rice and cilantro, and a salad of exceptionally tender kale with caper vinaigrette, bacon and a cloud of grated Manchego."

Supply and Demand is owned by Steven and Jennifer Wall, with Steven the executive chef.

Supply and Demand ranked 63rd last year.

North & Navy

North & Navy on Nepean Street in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood ranks 95th on this year's list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants.

"In a converted Centretown townhouse Adam Vettorel interprets antipasti, pasta, luxurious mains and classic dolce, playing off similarities between the climates of eastern Ontario and northeastern Italy," says the website.

Vetterol is the chef and co-owner of the restaurant.

North & Navy ranked 96th on last year's list.

Buvette Daphnée

Buvette Daphnée ranks 97th on the list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants in 2024.

"Dominique Dufour (ex-Gray Jay) returns with this ByWard Market gem, a self-described 'Quebec wine bar' turning out shareable plates from a frequently changing menu," says the website.

The restaurant opened last August. It's also on Canada's 100 Best Restaurant list of best new restaurants.