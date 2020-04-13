OTTAWA -- Two more residents have died from COVID-19 complications at an Almonte long-term care home.

The two deaths bring the total number of coronavirus related deaths at Almonte Country Haven to 16.

In a statement to residents’ families, administrator Carolyn Della Foresta said “my heart goes out to the families and our entire care team as we grapple with these losses together.”

On Sunday, officials had said there were 36 positive cases of COVID-19 at the 82-bed home in Almonte.

“The health and safety of our residents is our number one priority and our staff continues to have full access to the appropriate PPE (personal protective equipment) they require at all times,” said Della Foresta.

“I am entirely confident in the abilities and knowledge of our staff and in the sufficiency of our staffing to meet resident needs.”

The outbreak at Almonte Country Haven is the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak in eastern Ontario.

Della Foresta says Almonte Country Haven is in contact with provincial and local health authorities several times a day to ensure the facility is following all directives and protocols.

On Sunday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported there were 191 cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

There are outbreaks at six long-term care facilities in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

At Stoneridge Manor Long Term Care Home in Carleton Place, 29 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Revera said two residents of Stoneridge Manor had passed away with COVID-19.