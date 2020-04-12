OTTAWA -- A staff member at Villa Marconi Long-Term Care Centre in the west end has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the home’s operator confirmed on Sunday.

There are no COVID-19 case among residents at the home on Baseline Road between Merivale and Fisher, according to a statement from UniversalCare Canada, which operates the home.

“To date all residents that have been tested have been negative for COVID-19. We are awaiting the results of 15 further tests, 14 of which are residents,” said Joseph Gulizi, UniversalCare Canada’s president and CEO.

“Any residents and staff at Villa Marconi who develop symptoms will continue to be tested promptly.”

The employee’s last shift at the home was on Friday, April 3.

Ottawa Public Health said Saturday that Villa Marconi was the latest outbreak at a long-term care home it was monitoring.

The agency declares a COVID-19 outbreak when there is at least one positive case among residents or health care workers. There were 12 institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in the city as of Sunday afternoon.

Villa Marconi’s operators say they are working closely with public health authorities to keep residents safe and healthy.

Residents are isolated in their rooms and their temperatures are taken three times a day. The home is also screening employees twice a day and requiring them to wear personal protective equipment.

“This is a difficult period for our residents and families,” Gulizia said. “We are committed to exemplary infection control,providing exceptional care to our residents at all times, and being 100% transparent with our residents, families and staff.”