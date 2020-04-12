OTTAWA -- Two residents of a Carleton Place long-term care home have died of COVID-19, days after officials said more than two dozen residents of the home had tested positive for the virus.

One resident of Stoneridge Manor died on Saturday. The other died on April 3 and was subsequently determined to be positive for COVID-19.

“We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of these residents,” Dr. Rhonda Collins, chief medical officer at Revera, which operates the home, said in a statement.

So far, 29 residents and 19 staff members at the 60-bed facility have tested positive for the virus. The residents are in isolation and the staff members are in self-isolation at home.

Collins said Revera is working closely with public health officials and following strict infection control practices.

Staff are wearing full personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning is being done at the facility, and residents are being served meals in their rooms.

“We will continue to reach out to all families of residents as often as possible to provide updates on their loved ones during this time of physical isolation,” Dr. Collins said.