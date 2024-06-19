Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec
Police in western Quebec are looking to identify a "nudist runner of the woods" caught on camera during a late night jog earlier this month.
The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.
"In all likelihood, our nudist seems to be aware that the place has surveillance cameras since during his nightly run, he even takes the time to give the camera the middle finger," police said in a statement.
Police add the nudist runner appears to be one of several incidents over the past two years linked to the operation of the Tenpenny Road industrial park.
Anyone with information about the naked runner is asked to contact police at 819-459-2422, ext. 3262.
Police say while the nudist runner may be funny to some people, "the whole thing remains a criminal offense and punishable by one or more statements of offense."
Canada to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
Canada will list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the Iranian Armed Forces, as a terrorist group.
Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings
The wife of a gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting says he believed the two victims were behind an alleged mortgage investment scheme that defrauded their family.
Why some scientists think extreme heat could be the reason people keep disappearing in Greece
The bodies of those who died still need to be examined to establish the precise cause of death, but authorities are warning people not to underestimate the impacts of the searing temperatures.
Toronto, Montreal among the deadliest cities for Canadian heatwaves, federal research suggests
Toronto and Montreal rank among the deadliest cities for Canadian heat waves, according to a new longitudinal review by Statistics Canada.
'Swimming into the tide': Liberal MPs talk summer strategy as they prepare to hit the doors down in the polls
Preparing to head back to their ridings for the summer, Liberal MPs say that while it's 'not a happy time,' they're gearing up to hit the doorsteps to try to connect with Canadians directly in an effort to turn the tide for their party that's been persistently down in the polls.
NEW Canada's population tops 41 million
Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.
Six-year-old boy struck and killed by school bus north of Toronto: police
York Regional Police say a six-year-old boy has died of his injuries after he was struck by a school bus in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan on Wednesday morning.
2 French adolescents are accused of raping a 12-year-old girl, motivated by antisemitism
Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.
Thousands affected after WestJet cancels flights in anticipation of mechanics strike
The WestJet Group has cancelled about 40 flights in anticipation of a possible strike by its aircraft maintenance workers on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Records to watch as temperatures soar in the Maritimes Wednesday
High temperatures for many communities in the Maritimes are forecast to reach near the standing records on Wednesday.
-
Fredericton man’s disappearance deemed suspicious: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says a Fredericton man’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and its Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation.
-
Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: MP Darren Fisher
Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth, N.S., infill project, according to a letter posted on Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher's website and social media accounts.
Toronto
-
-
No streetcar service on large section of King Street due to operational problem
The TTC says there is no service on a large stretch of King Street heading into the Wednesday afternoon rush hour due to an operational problem.
-
Montreal
-
Construction worker dies after falling from structure in downtown Montreal
A construction worker is dead after falling from a work site in downtown Montreal. The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Phillips Square near Cathcart Street.
-
Montreal air-conditioning company loses service after truck hits telephone line
An air-conditioning company in Montreal says it is unable to call its clients back after a truck ran into its telephone and internet lines on Wednesday. According to Montreal police (SPVM), the incident happened at 9:46 a.m. on Paré Street in the Town of Mount Royal.
-
Rent in Montreal rose by 27 per cent in 4 years: renters' group
Moving when you're a tenant has become a real obstacle course, according to the Quebec housing and tenants' rights group RCLALQ, which warns that the approach advocated by governments to building more housing won't make it any easier for people looking for an affordable place to live.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police charge suspect who left young kids home alone
A 38-year-old from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is charged with criminal negligence and child abandonment after police found two young kids home alone following a 911 call.
-
Insolvent northern Ont. real estate group accused of misusing tens of millions of dollars
A former child actor and his business partners with major real estate holdings in northern Ontario have been facing insolvency after failing to keep up with debts meant for buying and renovating hundreds of properties.
-
Windsor
-
Leamington man faces drug trafficking charges after $365,000 bust
Essex County OPP say a man is facing numerous drug trafficking charges after police seized $365,000 in drugs.
-
SIU charges Windsor police officer with four counts of sexual assault
Special Investigations Unit Director Joseph Martino says he has reasonable grounds to believe a Windsor Police Service officer committed criminal offences related to sexual assault allegations in Windsor.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged after hit-and-run crash
Windsor police have arrested an alleged impaired driver after hit-and-run crash.
London
-
Teen worker injured after fall at construction site
Initial reports indicated the worker fell from the top of this structure around 8:30 this morning. According to Elgin OPP, the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.
-
Charges laid after hit and run in west London
Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews responded the intersection of Wonderland Road and Oxford Street after a 911 call for a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
-
Cyclist struck in east London
A cyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east London.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW disrupts board of governors meeting, university calls it 'unacceptable'
Occupy UW, a group protesting the war in Gaza at the University of Waterloo (UW) campus, disrupted a board of governors meeting on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Five suspected drug-related deaths in Waterloo Region within five days
A community drug alert is in effect after a disturbing number of suspected drug-related deaths in less than a week.
-
Police investigate crash in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating a crash in the area of Frobisher Drive in Waterloo.
Barrie
-
Police investigation into suspicious package forced closure, evacuation in Barrie
A busy area in Barrie was closed, and several nearby buildings were evacuated on Wednesday for a police investigation.
-
Construction underway on Simcoe County's $350M long-term care facility
Construction on what will be Simcoe County's largest long-term care facility is moving forward as planned.
-
One person seriously injured in e-bike collision in Barrie's south end
One person suffered serious injuries in a collision involving an e-bike in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Tuxedo flips orange for the first time as Carla Compton wins byelection for NDP
The constituency of Tuxedo in Winnipeg has flipped orange for the first time.
-
Man found fatally injured near Thompson library identified, as police seek information
Thompson RCMP is calling for information as officers investigate the homicide of a man found critically injured early Saturday morning.
-
Fire closes down MPI service centre
A Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) service centre is closed following an overnight fire.
Calgary
-
Flames trade goalie Jacob Markstrom to Devils
The Calgary Flames have traded goalie Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for a first-round pick and defenceman Kevin Bahl.
-
-
Beltline resident accused of stabbing neighbours after verbal spat
Calgary police have laid charges in a stabbing at a Beltline apartment building earlier this week.
Edmonton
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Bonnie Doon
A motorcyclist died in a collision in east Edmonton late Tuesday night.
-
-
McDavid leads Oilers to Game 5 win to stay alive in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid scored four points (two goals, two assists) to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-3 Stanley Cup Final win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.
Regina
-
Driver dead following single vehicle crash east of Regina
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a crash over the weekend near Regina was fatal.
-
More than 1.2 million people now call Saskatchewan home
Saskatchewan's population has again reached an all time high.
-
Proposed location for Moose Jaw landfill rejected by local RM
The City of Moose Jaw's proposed landfill location has been rejected by the city's neighbouring rural municipality (RM).
Saskatoon
-
Fundraising company left in the dark over money owed by defunct Sask. private school
A fundraising company says it was left in the dark by a Saskatoon Montessori School that is facing allegations about teachers not being paid.
-
Saskatoon’s father and son race for epic prize on Amazing Race Canada
A father son duo from Saskatoon are set to appear on season 10 of The Amazing Race Canada.
-
Vancouver
-
B.C. a top pick for Canadians looking to relocate: poll
For Canadians thinking about leaving their province, B.C. appears to be a top destination, according to a recent poll.
-
These Coquitlam homes are only 8 years old. Now, they're being relocated to avoid demolition
Redevelopment has rendered four homes in Coquitlam that were built just eight years ago obsolete. Instead of being demolished, however, the houses have been saved from the wrecking ball, and will soon be floated up the Fraser River to a community in need.
-
Nanaimo highway crash sends 2 to hospital
Two people were rushed to hospital Wednesday morning, including one in an air ambulance, after a serious crash closed a section of highway in Nanaimo, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
LNG company plans to use 'floatel' near Squamish, B.C., without local permit
The company behind a natural gas project near Squamish, B.C., has withdrawn its application for a local permit to house workers in a converted cruise ship, and is instead pressing ahead on the basis of a provincial order.
Kelowna
-
Worker killed in accident at Kelowna construction site
A construction worker died in a workplace incident in Kelowna on Friday, authorities have confirmed.
-
B.C. weather: Sun in forecast after record-breaking low weekend temperatures
Many parts of B.C. will see several days of sun this week after some regions experienced record-breaking low temperatures over the weekend.
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.