Police look to identify 'nudist runner of the woods' caught on camera in western Quebec

Police in western Quebec are looking to identify a "nudist runner of the woods" caught on camera during a late night jog earlier this month.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police say the owner of a Val-des-Mont business discovered security camera footage of someone running naked across his property on June 8 around 1:30 a.m.

"In all likelihood, our nudist seems to be aware that the place has surveillance cameras since during his nightly run, he even takes the time to give the camera the middle finger," police said in a statement.

Police add the nudist runner appears to be one of several incidents over the past two years linked to the operation of the Tenpenny Road industrial park.

Anyone with information about the naked runner is asked to contact police at 819-459-2422, ext. 3262.

Police say while the nudist runner may be funny to some people, "the whole thing remains a criminal offense and punishable by one or more statements of offense."