O-Train travels to Trim Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction

The O-Train rolled into Trim Station for the first time, marking an "important milestone" in expanding the Confederation Line into Orleans, OC Transpo says.

Video posted on social media Saturday afternoon showed an out-of-service train arriving at Trim Station with several staff members on board. It's the next step in the expansion of the LRT line from Blair Station to Trim Station next year.

"Exciting news! We have seen the train testing arriving at Trim Station. This marks an important milestone in our service expansion," OC Transpo said. "Stay tuned for further updates as we continue to enhance your commuting experience!

In February, an Alstom Citadis Spirit train operated on the O-Train East extension for the first time, travelling from Blair Station to Montreal Station.

As part of Stage 2 of the LRT construction, the O-Train Confederation Line will be extended 12.5 km east from Blair Station to Trim Station, with five new stations at Montreal Road, Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard, Convent Glen, Place d'Orleans and Trim Road.

Councillors were told last month that train testing will continue through the summer and stations will be completed in the fall.

The O-Train eastern extension is expected to open in 2025.

The O-Train's western extension from Tunney's Pasture to Algonquin College and Moodie Drive is expected to open in 2027.