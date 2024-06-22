Rainfall warning issued for Ottawa Saturday

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Ottawa starting Saturday morning.

The weather agency is expecting rainfall amounts of 40 to 60 millimetres over the weekend.

"A low pressure system will bring significant rainfall to the region this weekend Areas that receive multiple thunderstorms may have the potential to exceed 60 mm locally," said the weather agency in a statement.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

The rainfall comes after a heatwave lasting for four days with temperatures rising above 30 C and humidity making it feel like 40. The heat warning was lifted Friday by Environment Canada.

Weather forecast

A high of 20 C – humidex 25 -- and a few showers beginning early Saturday morning and ending in the afternoon are forecasted, according to Environment Canada. A low of 16 C, heavy rain at times is beginning this evening and a risk of thunderstorm late this evening are in the forecast for tonight. The amount of rain forecasted for tonight is 15 to 20 mm.

On Sunday, the capital will have a high of 23 C and a humidex of 32. Rain at times heavy with a risk of thunderstorm are also in the forecast. A low of 16 C, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for the night.

Cloudy skies, a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 are in the forecast for Monday. Clear skies and a low of 16 are forecasted for Monday night.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 14 C.

The hot weather Ottawa saw from Monday to Friday is expected to continue through the end of June and start of July.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-normal temperatures for Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the next four weeks.

With files from Josh Pringle