Ottawa man seriously injured following collision while racing on Highway 417

Ottawa Paramedic Service says a man was seriously injured following a collision on a motorcycle Highway 417 Friday night.

Ottawa paramedics say they received a call just after midnight reporting a crash involving a motorcycle on the highway near Pinecrest Road. When they arrived on scene, they found the motorcyclist with multiple injuries.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

A police investigation found the motorcycle and another vehicle were racing prior to the motorcycle running into another vehicle, according to a post on X by the Ontario Provincial Police.

The OPP adds that the same motorcyclist was stopped on Friday after being caught driving on the shoulder of the road and having no licence plate.

"Charges are pending," the OPP said on X.

The westbound lanes of Highway 417 at Pinecrest Road were closed for an investigation. In an update on Saturday, police say all lanes had re-opened.