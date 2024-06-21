What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 21-23
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the first weekend of summer.
Ottawa Jazz Festival
The sounds of jazz will fill Confederation Park, Marion Dewar Plaza and the National Arts Centre this weekend.
The Ottawa Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend, with musical performances nightly until June 30.
Here is a look at some of the acts:
- Friday: Bellbird, Brass Queens, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, Begonia
- Saturday: The Senators – A Tribute to Tommy Banks – Hutchinson Andrew Trio, Smelloship, Hand to Earth, Moon Hooch
- Sunday: The Beeched Wailers, Deborah Davis and Segue to Jazz, Miguel de Armas and the Ottawa Jazz Latin Orchestra, Flavia Nascimento, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Nation Beat
For tickets, visit www.ottawajazzfestival.com.
Escapade Music Festival
Escapade Music Festival returns to Lansdowne this weekend, with three days of electronic dance music.
Here is a look at some of the DJs appearing:
Friday: Zedd, Diesel (Shaquille O'Neal), Celo, AC Slater, Levity, Knock2
Saturday: Steve Aoki, Seven Lions, Pretty Pink, Maddix, Lucas and Steve
Sunday: The Chainsmokers, Armin Van Buuren, Goodboys, Sammy Virji, Slander, No Thanks
Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival
Dragon boats hit the water this weekend at Mooney's Bay for the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival.
The festival includes races, free concerts and more. Musical acts include Rare Americans, The Blue Stones, Luella and Nobro.
For more information, visit dragonboat.net.
Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival
The Ottawa Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival celebrates Canada's diverse Indigenous culture through interactive activities, live performances and free family fun.
The festival will include a Indigenous Day Celebration on Friday, with a traditional long table dinner, glow-in-the dark Pow Wow, all day cultural entertainment and Metis games.
On Saturday and Sunday, don't miss the Introduction to Pow Wow, an international competition Pow Wow, a drone show themed "The Seven Grandfather Teachings" and more.
The festival runs Friday to Sunday at Mādahòkì Farm. For more information, visit summersolsticefestivals.ca.
Ottawa Fringe Festival
The Ottawa Fringe Festival unites artists and audiences in a fun, exploratory environment.
Events will be held at several venues across Ottawa until Sunday.
For more information, visit www.ottawafringe.com.
Kanata Fun Fair
Celebrate the start of summer at the Kanata Fun Fair this weekend.
Don't miss the midway at the Kanata Recreation Complex on Charlie Rogers Place until July 1.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Kanata-Fun-Fair-100065731680399/.
Fiddles on the Rideau Festival
Don't miss the Fiddles on the Rideau Festival this weekend at the Manotick United Church and Flotilla on the Rideau River.
Concerts and workshops are planned for Friday and Saturday, with the Fiddles on the Rideau Flotilla River Run set for Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more information, visit www.fiddlesontherideau.com.
Festival L'Outaouais en Fete
Don't miss Festival L'Outaouais en Fête in Parc des Cedrics in Gatineau Friday to Monday.
For more information, visit https://festivaloutaouaisenfete.com/.
NCC Bikedays
The National Capital Commission's Weekend Bikedays continue all weekend.
Roads will be closed to vehicles along the Ottawa River and Rideau Canal for active transportation. Here is a look at the schedule for Saturday and Sunday.
- Queen Elizabeth Driveway, between Fifth Avenue and Somerset Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kichi Zībī Mīkan, westbound lanes between Vimy Place and Carling Avenue – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway, between Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Lansdowne Farmers' Market
The Lansdowne Farmers' Market is open this weekend.
Visit the vendors at the Aberdeen Pavilion on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Farmers Markets in Ottawa
- The Parkdale Market is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Beechwood Market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Westboro Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Barrhaven Market is open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Kanata Farmers Market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Visit the Barrhaven Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the Metcalife Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The Carp Farmers' Market is open Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Museums
Click on the links for the schedule at museums in Ottawa and eastern Ontario:
- Canadian Museum of Nature
- Canada Agriculture and Food Museum
- Canada Science and Technology Museum
- Canada Aviation and Space Museum
- Canadian War Museum
- Canadian Museum of History
- National Gallery of Canada
- Ottawa Art Gallery
Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste
The Canada Science and Technology Museum invites you to explore human waste.
The 'Oh Crap! Rethinking Human Waste' exhibit runs until Jan 5, 2025, taking visitors on a journey into the environmental and social issues surrounding human waste.
You can even leave a souvenir of your visit in the "fart room."
The Canadian Forces Artists Program
The Canadian War Museum hosts the Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 until Sept. 2.
Experience the creative reflections on war and conflict of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Forces during 2018 and 2019.
Bug Adventure
The Canadian Museum of Nature presents Bug Adventure until Oct. 14.
This larger-than-life exhibition is from the design team behind The Lord of the Rings and Avatar.
You must get a ticket combo to visit the exhibition.
Parliament of Canada Tours
Enjoy a free, guided tour of the Senate at the Senate of Canada Building, the House of Commons in the West Block and the East Block.
For tickets and tour times, visit https://rts.parl.ca/.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience
Explore the main Parliament Building, also called Centre Block, in this new innovative experience.
Parliament: The Immersive Experience at 211 Sparks Street includes an exhibition and a 360-degree multimedia show that takes you on a tour through Centre Block, which has been closed since 2019.
The self-guided tour is 45 minutes.
Tickets are available at no cost at visit parl.ca.
Kingston Farmers' Market
The Kingston Memorial Centre Farmers Market is every Sunday.
The market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Memorial Centre.
Skeleton Park Arts Festival
Checkout the Skeleton Park Arts Festival in Kingston on Friday and Saturday.
The festival is a free, grassroots, multi-disciplinary art experience in McBurney Park and the surrounding neighbourhood. The event includes local food vendors and music.
For more information, visit https://skeletonparkartsfest.ca/2024festival/.
Kingston's Princess Street Promenade
Take a stroll down Princess Street on Saturday for the ultimate outdoor street festival.
Enjoy live music, free samples and shopping.
PaddleFest
Don't miss PaddleFest in Arnprior on Saturday.
There will be free guided paddles on the Ottawa River from McLean Beach. Enjoy live music, family games and see local vendors.
