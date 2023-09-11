Two killed in western Quebec in separate truck crashes
Police in western Quebec say two men were killed Monday morning in separate incidents involving 10-wheeler trucks.
The first occurred in La Pêche, Que. when a 70-year-old man was killed after his heavy truck crashed and pinned him underneath.
MRC des Collines police said in a news release Monday morning that the driver left the roadway at the intersection of chemin de la Buerrerie and McCrank at around 7:05 a.m.
According to police, the man was ejected from the cab of his 10-wheeler and was found trapped underneath it. He died in hospital.
The victim, a resident of La Pêche, has not been identified.
The second incident happened at around 7:15 a.m. in Chelsea, Que. on chemin de la Rivière.
In this case, police said the driver of a 10-wheel truck apparently backed into a 63-year-old man refueling a different heavy machine. The man, a resident of Bouchette, Que., was pinned between the two vehicles and pronounced dead at the scene. He has also not been identified.
Quebec's workplace safety watchdog, the CNESST, is also investigating.
