Nepean seniors hold community BBQ to connect with local families

A sizzling grill challenged the afternoon’s rainfall at Wesley Clover Park on Saturday, as seniors from the Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre held a barbecue and games day to connect with youth.

Families filled their plates with food and rushed for cover underneath a row of tents where they challenged one another to some nostalgic games.

"We're trying to bring the two groups together by presenting the type of games that we used to play," said resource centre client Ian Rayburn.

While some gravitated towards Uno and chess, a fierce game of Connect Four broke out in one of the centre tents.

In the moments free of rain, families played horseshoe and hopscotch.

"It's nice to have an afternoon that phones are down and we get to go outside and play and have some fun," said mother Jenna Machum as her daughter Frankie, who waved a bubble baton through the air.

"It really speaks to the need for people to get outside and really connect with their community, connect with their families, meet new people, and try out a couple of games," said resource centre client services director Andrea Nelson.

Metro supplied the afternoon’s food, while also presenting a $2,000 cheque to the resource centre. Officials say the money will go towards holding more community meals in the future.

"We have a social congregate dining program,: Nelson said. "We bring together seniors and people with disabilities to combat isolation and enjoy a really nutritious meal."

It was the first time the centre hosted an outdoor barbecue, but despite some inclement weather, officials say it has been a recipe for success.