OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Driver loses control of vehicle, hits 18 guardrail posts, catches fire on Hwy. 416

    Police were called to the scene of a vehicle on fire on June 29, 2024. There were no injuries. (OPP/X) Police were called to the scene of a vehicle on fire on June 29, 2024. There were no injuries. (OPP/X)
    Share

    Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning after a driver lost control of their car and crashed it into a ditch off Highway 416.

    Police were called just before 10 a.m. in the Township of Ewardsburgh Cardinal, about 80 kilometres south of Ottawa.

    OPP say in a social media post that the driver reported being in medical distress.

    The driver hit 18 guardrail posts and crossed into the opposite side of the highway. The car then fell into a ditch and caught fire.

    Police say there were "miraculously" no injuries.

    "Pull over if you're feeling ill," OPP said on social media.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News