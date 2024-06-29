Driver loses control of vehicle, hits 18 guardrail posts, catches fire on Hwy. 416

Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning after a driver lost control of their car and crashed it into a ditch off Highway 416.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. in the Township of Ewardsburgh Cardinal, about 80 kilometres south of Ottawa.

OPP say in a social media post that the driver reported being in medical distress.

The driver hit 18 guardrail posts and crossed into the opposite side of the highway. The car then fell into a ditch and caught fire.

Police say there were "miraculously" no injuries.

"Pull over if you're feeling ill," OPP said on social media.