Meet the 2024 Ottawa Senators draft picks

The Ottawa Senators welcomed six new players to their bench during the NHL draft in Las Vegas this weekend.

The team had the seventh pick in the first round of the draft, selecting immediately after the new Utah-based franchise that will make its debut in the 2024-25 season. The team did not have a pick in the third, sixth or seventh rounds.

The Sens had previously announced they acquired goalie Linus Ullmark in a trade with the Boston Bruins. In exchange, Ottawa will send goalies Mark Kastelic and Joonas Korpisalo to the Bruins.

The Boston Bruins selected Ottawa Valley's Dean Letourneau 25th overall in the first round of the draft on Friday. Letourneau grew up in Braeside, Ont., located about an hour west of Ottawa.

Here are the six players selected to join the Ottawa Senators during the NHL draft:

Carter Yakemchuk

The Senators selected Canadian defenceman Carter Yakemchuk in the first round, seventh overall.

The 18-year-old plays for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.

He is 6-foot-3-inches, 202 pounds from Fort McMurray, Alta.

Gabriel Eliasson

The Senators selected Gabriel Eliasson 39th overall in the second round.

The left-handed Swedish defenseman plays for Sweden's HV71 junior hockey team.

He is 6-foot-7-inches, 208 pounds and will turn 18 in September.

Luke Ellinas

The Senators selected Luke Ellinas in the fourth round, 104th overall.

He is the first non-defenseman that Ottawa took in this year's draft.

Ellinas is listed as a left-winger originally from Toronto. He completed his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Kitchener Rangers.

He is 18-years-old, 6-foot-2-inches and 198 pounds.

Javon Moore

The Senators selected Javon Moore in the fourth round, 112th overall.

The 18-year-old American left-winger currently plays for the University of Minnesota.

He is 6-foot-5-inches and 203 pounds.

Blake Montgomery

The Senators selected Blake Montgomery in the fourth round, 117th overall.

The 19-year-old American plays left wing and spent the last season playing for the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League (USHL).

He is 6-foot-4 inches and 180 pounds.

Eerik Wallenius

The Senators selected Eerik Wallenius in the fifth round, 138th overall.

Wallenius is an 18-year-old left-handed defenceman from Finland who plays for HPK Hameenlinna.

He is 6-foot-4-inches and 212 pounds.