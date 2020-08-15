OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

The figures come from the province's daily epidemiologic update.

The 12 new cases reported in Ottawa are among 106 reported provincewide on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health will have updated local figures at or before 12:30 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest information as it becomes available.