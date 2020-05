OTTAWA -- Long-term care homes have been among the hardest hit locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for the majority of cases and deaths recorded in Ontario.

Below you will find the latest figures from Ottawa Public Health on all current COVID-19 outbreaks in the city. These data are compiled from the daily long-term care reports from Ottawa Public Health and the thrice-weekly reports on retirement homes, hospitals, group homes, and shelters, unless otherwise stated. If an institution is not listed, that means it has never experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 as of the most recent reporting.

Since April 1, a single staff or resident case of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 is considered an outbreak in A long-term care home, retirement home, or other non-hospital congregate setting.



Since May 10, 2 staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.

Long-term care homes

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Carlingview Manor

Outbreak began: April 7

Number of beds: 303

Number of resident cases: 163

Number of resident deaths: 53

Number of staff cases: 87

Number of staff deaths: 0

Garden Terrace

Outbreak began: April 23

Number of beds: 160

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 3

Number of staff deaths: 0

Laurier Manor

Outbreak began: April 13

Number of beds: 242

Number of resident cases: 63

Number of resident deaths: 25

Number of staff cases: 37

Number of staff deaths: 0

Madonna Care Community

Outbreak began: April 6

Number of beds: 160

Number of resident cases: 98

Number of resident deaths: 43

Number of staff cases: 59

Number of staff deaths: 1

Montfort Long-term Care Centre

Outbreak began: April 8

Number of beds: 128

Number of resident cases: 86

Number of resident deaths: 29

Number of staff cases: 29

Number of staff deaths: 0

Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre*

Outbreak began: April 15

Number of beds: 450

Number of resident cases: 21

Number of resident deaths: 11

Number of staff cases: 32

Number of staff deaths: 0

*NOTE: Management at the Perley and Rideau Veteran's Health Centre has declared an end to the outbreak. Ottawa Public Health's data is sometimes delayed when clearing an outbreak in its daily reports.

Peter D. Clark**

Outbreak began: April 28

Number of beds: 216

Number of resident cases: 21

Number of resident deaths: 5

Number of staff cases: 18

Number of staff deaths: 1

**NOTE: Ottawa Public Health does not include the death of a personal support worker from Peter D. Clark in its daily reporting because he was not a resident of Ottawa. The City of Ottawa also released new figures on the outbreak at Peter D. Clark late Wednesday, so those figures are the ones used in this report.

Résidence Élizabeth Bruyère

Outbreak began: April 16

Number of beds: 71

Number of resident cases: 26

Number of resident deaths: 15

Number of staff cases: 8

Number of staff deaths: 0

St. Louis Residence

Outbreak began: April 21

Number of beds: 198

Number of resident cases: 36

Number of resident deaths: 9

Number of staff cases: 18

Number of staff deaths: 0

St. Patrick's Home

Outbreak began: April 29

Number of beds: 288

Number of resident cases: 9

Number of resident deaths: 3

Number of staff cases: 4

Number of staff deaths: 0

Retirement homes

Latest Figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Embassy West

Outbreak began: May 16

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Empress Kanata

Outbreak began: April 27

Number of resident cases: 31

Number of resident deaths: 4

Number of staff cases: 17

Number of staff deaths: 0

Stillwater Creek

Outbreak began: May 16

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Westwood 2

Outbreak began: April 28

Number of resident cases: 6

Number of resident deaths: 1

Number of staff cases: 3

Number of staff deaths: 0

Hospitals

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Queensway Carleton Hospital – A3

Outbreak began: May 10

Number of patient cases: 2

Number of patient deaths: 2

Number of staff cases: 5

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 7 East

Outbreak began: May 16

Number of patient cases: 2

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 6 NEW

Outbreak began: May 22

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 2

Number of staff deaths: 0

Other settings (group homes, shelters, etc.)

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Place Besserer – Bruyère Village

Outbreak began: May 15

Number of resident cases: 1

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Shepherds of Good Hope

Outbreak began: May 14

Number of resident cases: 5

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

Resolved outbreaks

Outbreaks that have been declared over are listed here.

Long-term care homes

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Centre d'accueil Champlain

Outbreak began: May 2

Outbreak ended: May 13

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Garden Terrace, first outbreak

Outbreak began: March 27

Outbreak ended: April 22

Number of resident cases: 1

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Garry J. Armstrong*

Outbreak began: April 20

Outbreak ended: May 8

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 3

Number of staff deaths: 0

*Ottawa Public Health only lists two staff cases at Garry J. Armstrong, while the City of Ottawa lists three. OPH data only includes residents of Ottawa.

Manoir Marochel

Outbreak began: April 5

Outbreak ended: May 21

Number of resident cases: 36

Number of resident deaths: 9

Number of staff cases: 15

Number of staff deaths: 0

Starwood

Outbreak began: April 13

Outbreak ended: May 11

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 5

Number of staff deaths: 0

Villa Marconi

Outbreak began: April 9

Outbreak ended: April 23

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 3

Number of staff deaths: 0

West End Villa

Outbreak began: May 2

Outbreak ended: May 17

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Retirement Homes

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Barrhaven Manor

Outbreak began: April 17

Outbreak ended: May 1

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Chapel Hill Retirement

Outbreak began: May 5

Outbreak ended: May 20

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Cité Parkway

Outbreak began: April 12

Outbreak ended: May 1

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 2

Number of staff deaths: 0

Lord Lansdowne

Outbreak began: May 4

Outbreak ended: May 18

Number of resident cases: 1

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 2

Number of staff deaths: 0

Maison accueil-sagesse

Outbreak began: April 17

Outbreak ended: May 3

Number of resident cases: 1

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

Maplewood Retirement Community

Outbreak began: March 28

Outbreak ended: May 1

Number of resident cases: 11

Number of resident deaths: 1

Number of staff cases: 4

Number of staff deaths: 0

Park Place, first outbreak

Outbreak began: March 20

Outbreak ended: April 10

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Park Place, second outbreak

Outbreak began: April 22

Outbreak ended: May 2

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Promenade Retirement Residence

Outbreak began: March 26

Outbreak ended: May 18

Number of resident cases: 12

Number of resident deaths: 4

Number of staff cases: 4

Number of staff deaths: 0

Red Oak Retirement

Outbreak began: May 2

Outbreak ended: May 20

Number of resident cases: 2

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

Rockcliffe Retirement

Outbreak began: May 2

Outbreak ended: May 26

Number of resident cases: 1

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

Waterford Retirement

Outbreak began: April 11

Outbreak ended: April 20

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Hospitals

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Montfort Hospital – Ancillary Staff

Outbreak began: April 2

Outbreak ended: April 14

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Montfort Hospital – 3C

Outbreak began: April 5

Outbreak ended: April 17

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Montfort Hospital – ICU

Outbreak began: April 7

Outbreak ended: April 10

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – A5 B5 AMA

Outbreak began: April 3

Outbreak ended: April 14

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – A4

Outbreak began: April 26

Outbreak ended: May 5

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Emergency Department

Outbreak began: April 28

Outbreak ended: May 11

Number of patient cases: 0

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 2

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 5W BMT

Outbreak began: April 5

Outbreak ended: April 28

Number of patient cases: 5

Number of patient deaths: 1

Number of staff cases: 5

Number of staff deaths: 0

The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus – Dialysis

Outbreak began: April 21

Outbreak ended: May 7

Number of patient cases: 5

Number of patient deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

University of Ottawa Heart Institute

Outbreak began: April 17

Outbreak ended: April 28

Number of patient cases: 1

Number of patient deaths: 1

Number of staff cases: 0

Number of staff deaths: 0

Other settings (group homes, shelters, etc.)

Latest figures as of 2:00 p.m. May 26, 2020

Association intégration sociale d'Ottawa

Outbreak began: April 24

Outbreak ended: May 5

Number of resident cases: 0

Number of resident deaths: 0

Number of staff cases: 1

Number of staff deaths: 0

Settler's Ridge