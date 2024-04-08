Tractor trailer driver seriously injured after crash on Hwy. 417

Ottawa paramedics say the driver of a tractor trailer had to be airlifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 417 Monday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Anderson Road at around 1:48 p.m. The driver crashed into trees at the side of the road.

An Ornge air ambulance brought the man to hospital in serious condition.

No one else was hurt.

Ottawa Fire Services said in a tweet that while the driver was not trapped, he needed firefighters' help to get him out of the cab because he was injured. A diesel tank also ruptured, requiring hazardous materials crews to clean it up.

At approx. 13:50 today, we responded to the 417W & Anderson Rd for a tractor trailer that went off the road. Upon arrival, it was confirmed the tractor trailer was still on all four wheels but was heavily damaged after it collided with some trees. The single occupant was not… pic.twitter.com/2FYuoU3VVa — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) April 8, 2024

Westbound lanes of Highway 417 were closed at Anderson Road because of the collision but partially reopened just before 3 p.m. All lanes were open by 4 p.m.