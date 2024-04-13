Tips for saving on credit cards and shopping
Even as the cost of living goes up, there are still ways to save some cash when out shopping or using credit cards.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some more lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
How to save on credit cards
A credit card can be a powerful tool to build your financial profile, but it can also lead to debt if not used properly.
Certified Money Coach Janet Gray joined CTV Morning Live to offer some tips on the best way to manage your credit cards.
"We're loaning ourselves money. We're borrowing our future money that we have to pay interest on, unless we pay it within the statement period," Gray explained. "If you can't pay the debt in 30 days, then you're creating debt and paying 20 per cent interest, likely. That's pretty high interest."
Gray says you should think about your financial goals before breaking out the credit card.
"Is your goal to save for a house? Well, if you're saving for a house, you might need more money than unconsciously spending on more things on your credit card," she said. "Once you're clear on what your longer-term goals are, or maybe your short-term goals, then that may help you to use your card less, or use it more responsibly and pay it off."
Another important thing to know what kind of credit card you have and that doesn't just mean knowing whether it's a Visa or a MasterCard.
"A lot of people have credit cards and are like, 'I don't know if this is the one for me,'" Gray said. "'I don't know if there's benefits with it, or perks with it. I don't understand the statement or when I'm supposed to pay.' There's a lot of unknowns, but they think it's a free pass to spend, and it really isn't. Learn about what you already have and then you can figure out if you need something different."
Credit card companies make many offers to entice you. Gray says know in advance why you want to use a credit card.
"Do you want cashback? Do you want to collect travel points? Do you want reward points? Some people just want the lowest minimum because they only use it transactionally," Gray said. "People who travel need maybe more travel insurance. That sort of thing."
Credit cards can both help and hinder your credit score, Gray says.
"Of course, if you have debt, you could decrease your credit score," she said. "And before you give up a credit card you've had for a long time to get another credit card, you may want to think that over twice because part of your credit score is that you've had a credit card and used it responsibly over a long period of time. So, just be sure before you make changes, to check the implications, possibly, on your credit score."
Gray says a credit card is a necessity in today's economy, but it's important to use it wisely.
"I don't think you can really function without a credit card. Have a credit card, use it responsibly, and then keep an eye on your credit score, too, so that you'll have the available score when you do apply for those bigger purchases like car loans and mortgages."
How to find deals when shopping
Avid shoppers can find ways to shop for their favourite items without breaking the bank.
Founder, investor and speaker Mallory Rowan joined CTV Morning Live to share some of her tips on finding the best deals.
The first tip is to use cashback or discount apps.
"There's a lot of cool programs and apps that you can use, especially browser extensions if you're browsing on a laptop... Rakuten is a great option, where they have cashback for a lot of websites," said Rowan. "There's also one called Honey. I love Honey because it finds discount codes on the internet for you. You don't have to be Googling to find them yourself. It also does price-tracking, so if there's certain products that you're flexible on timing, it can let you know if it's at a peak moment or this is actually at its lowest."
Next, pick your bank cards strategically.
"Some of them have really great cashback programs, some let you collect a lot of points and then actually use them for your purchases, and some have cashback programs with specific retailers," Rowan said. "Koho is a great example. They have specific retailer programs like Sephora, Dyson, even Ticketmaster and Expedia, where you can be getting like 3 per cent back."
Waiting for big sales also helps.
"There's always predictable ones like Black Friday and Boxing Day. Sometimes times of year, like spring or off-season for certain products. I also like monitoring for sales by signing up for emails or following them on social media," she said.
Setting up a group chat with family or friends who are also on the lookout for bargains can help you find more savings and you can help them, too.
Next comes selling your old items. This will put a bit of extra cash in your pocket.
"It's a great way to declutter and be really efficient with your budget," says Rowan. "It feels kind of nice if there's something you want to purchase and you've already covered it with the things you've gotten rid of. Another option is finding that additional income source, a side hustle that's just funding their spending account."
Thrifting is also a hot trend.
"There are so many great thrift shops and consignment stores in Ottawa," said Rowan. "There's a great online one called Hide and Seek that I would recommend checking out. Also, consider clothing swaps or product swaps."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
How does Israel's multilayered air-defence system work?
Here's a closer look at Israel's multilayered air-defence system.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran's attacks on Israel
Canada 'unequivocally condemns' Iran's attacks on Israel, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday evening as tensions boiled over between the two countries and pushed the Middle East closer to a region-wide war.
Police in Australia identify the Sydney stabbing attacker who killed 6 people
Police have identified the assailant who stabbed six people to death at a busy Sydney shopping centre before he was fatally shot by a police officer.
Hundreds of Israeli settlers attack Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank after missing Israeli boy found dead
Hundreds of Israeli settlers surrounded Palestinian villages and attacked residents across the occupied West Bank, eyewitnesses told CNN, after an Israeli boy who had gone missing from a settlement was found dead.
These wild animals are increasingly becoming a problem for humans in Canada
Wildlife professionals say a growing number of animals are making their homes in cities and towns across Canada, which is causing problems for humans.
The 1968 killing of a milkman who was a WWII veteran has been solved 56 years later
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'History was made here': Remembering the Moose River Gold Mine rescue in Nova Scotia
It's been nearly 90 years since three men were rescued from a gold mine in Nova Scotia, and an event will remember the rescue efforts.
-
Former Canadian Men’s National Team captain, Atiba Hutchinson, reflects on soccer career during visit to Halifax
The former captain of the Canadian Men’s National Soccer Team, Atiba Hutchinson, recently visited Halifax, and reflected on a successful career on the pitch.
-
Dogs of all shapes and sizes come to Moncton for 6th annual Fast Fox Race
The 6th annual Fast Fox Race took over Moncton’s Mapleton Park on Saturday morning bringing in athletes of all shapes and sizes
Toronto
-
A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.
A group of homeowners who purchased brand new houses in an Oakville subdivision say they thought they were upgrading their living situation, but instead have found themselves living in an active construction zone for months with no end in sight.
-
Air Canada flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv cancelled due to 'current developments in the region'
Air Canada cancelled Saturday's flight from Toronto to Tel Aviv "in response to current developments in the region," the airline said.
-
Varsho has grand slam as Blue Jays hold off Rockies 5-3 in Rodriguez's MLB debut
Daulton Varsho had a grand slam in the first inning as the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
-
CTV News Montreal for 6 p.m. for Saturday, April 13, 2024
Watch the full broadcast of CTV News Montreal at Six for Saturday, April 13, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
-
Quebec nurses reject the agreement in principle with the government
Nurses represented by the FIQ have rejected the agreement in principle reached between their union and the Quebec government to renew their collective agreements.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town declares emergency due to flooding
After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont., say the situation has 'significantly improved.'
-
Tips for saving on travel, groceries and dining out
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some lessons from CTV Morning Live's Super Savings Week.
-
Northern Ont. man fined $25K for illegally building road on Crown land
A Sturgeon Falls man has been fined a total of $25,000 for trying to build a road across Crown land to access a piece of private property.
Windsor
-
Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle collides with train
Police are investigating after a train and a motor vehicle collided early Saturday.
-
Windsor prepares to open sports fields in May
Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.
London
-
OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation
Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.
-
'We see a lot of gruesome stuff': 5K run helps first responder mental health initiatives
As part of the goal to look after the wellbeing of first responders, the first annual Marathons for Mental Health 5k run was created.
-
Warm but wet conditions expected Sunday
Winds will be easing Sunday, but a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorm is possible.
Kitchener
-
Neuron e-scooters return to Waterloo Region for second season
Those orange e-scooters are popping up across Waterloo Region once again.
-
Naloxone not just life-saving, it's cost-effective, UW study finds
Amid a worsening toxic drug crisis, increasing the availability of naloxone nasal spray across the country will save lives, a new study from University of Waterloo has found.
-
Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores reopen shortly after police raid once again
FunGuyz has once again reopened after a raid from the police.
Barrie
-
Search for missing Newmarket man comes to an end
The search for a missing, vulnerable man from Newmarket has ended.
-
Package stolen seven minutes after delivery, porch pirate arrested
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a package was stolen within minutes of its delivery on Friday.
-
Beaver dam gives way, washes out roads in Muskoka Lakes
A beaver dam is believed to have caused an emergency road closure in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
-
‘Something everybody in Manitoba should see’: Historical maps on display at Archives of Manitoba
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.
-
Manitoba man in need of medical care found: RCMP
A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.
Calgary
-
5 Calgary-born hockey player help take University of Denver Pioneers to NCAA national championships
Five Calgary-born hockey players have helped the University of Denver win the 2024 Division 1 Men's Ice Hockey Championship.
-
Grad Town shopping experience helps graduates look their best on grad night
Saturday, at Trellis Renfrew, located at 731 13 Ave NE, graduates were invited to explore a wide selection of fine clothing, including dresses, suits, skirts, blazers, blouses, ties, pants, tees, purses, sunglasses, heels, sneakers, and more.
-
Arizona Coyotes players informed team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says
Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, a person with knowledge of the meeting said Friday night.
Edmonton
-
Arrest made in connection to kidnapping of Saddle Lake woman Sunday
A 37-year-old man has been arrested six days after he allegedly abducted a woman on Saddle Lake Cree Nation.
-
Booms and sirens in Israel after Iran launches over 200 missiles and drones in unprecedented attack
Booms and air raid sirens sounded across Israel early Sunday after Iran launched hundreds of drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles in an unprecedented revenge mission that pushed the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
-
'They are saving lives': Local students team up to build homes for animals in need
Local high school students armed themselves with power tools Saturday to help pets in need.
Regina
-
Regina group cleaning up North Central alley by alley
A small but mighty group of volunteers is working to clean up garbage in North Central Regina, one alley at a time.
-
Strong second period powers Warriors to series tie with Broncos
The Moose Jaw Warriors offence exploded for six goals in the second period en route to a 7-2 win on Saturday night over the Swift Current Broncos.
-
Pair from Sask. help U. of Denver win NCAA men’s hockey title
The University of Denver Pioneers won their record-breaking 10th NCAA National men’s hockey championship on Saturday night including two skaters from Saskatchewan.
Saskatoon
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Dalmeny hosts Jarome Iginla for honorary practice
The community of Dalmeny, located just north of Saskatoon, was buzzing with excitement on Saturday as they hosted the Practice with a Pro event at the Dalmeny Arena.
-
Bell hat-trick keeps Humboldt Broncos playoff hopes alive
Spencer Bell scored his first career playoff hat-trick to help his Humboldt Broncos edge the Melfort Mustangs to stay alive in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) playoffs on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Thousands enjoy 45th annual Vaisakhi parade in Vancouver
Thousands gathered in South Vancouver Saturday to take part in the city's 45th annual Vaisakhi parade and festival.
-
24-year-old man killed in South Vancouver, police say
Police say they are investigating a Friday night homicide in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood.
-
B.C. property owner ordered to pay for removal of 'allegedly bad fence'
A Kootenay property owner has been ordered to pay the costs associated with tearing down his fence, which a B.C. Supreme Court judge found had caused an “actionable interference” with his neighbours’ easement rights.
Vancouver Island
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich backyard
Police in Saanich have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
-
B.C. rescue team regroups after little orca thwarts capture in remote lagoon
A second attempt to rescue an orphaned killer whale calf stranded in a remote British Columbia lagoon will not take place on Saturday after an initial effort to capture the young orca failed a day earlier.
-
Beware of Taylor Swift ticket resale scam, Vancouver Island Mounties warn
Police on Vancouver Island are warning Taylor Swift fans not to fall for scams advertising resale tickets to her sold-out Vancouver shows on Facebook.
Kelowna
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.