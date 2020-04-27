OTTAWA -- CTV News has learned three people are dead after a fire broke out overnight in the Britannia neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called to 129 Britannia Rd. at around 3 a.m. Monday.

Three people had to be rescued from inside the home. Ottawa Paramedics tell Newstalk 580 CFRA two of them are in their 70s and the other is in their 50s. All three were in critical condition. CTV News has learned they have since passed away.

The two-alarm fire was declared under control at 3:48 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.