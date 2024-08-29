The Vassy Kapelos Summer Recess book club

Vassy Kapelos, host of The Vassy Kapelos Show on the iHeartRadio Network and CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent, launched her new book club ‘Vassy’s Summer Recess’ on Thursday.

Kapelos speaks with Ottawa's Katie Tallo, author of Dark August. Dark August is a tightly-paced cauldron of a thriller about small town corruption, murder and mayhem, and takes place right here in the Ottawa region.

They are then joined by Patricia Boal, CTV News Ottawa anchor and host of Newstalk 580 CFRA’s Ottawa at Work, CTV Morning Live host Rosey Edeh and Noah Wachter, producer of the Vassy Kapelos Show.

Kapelos and the club examine some of the themes and elements present in the novel while being able to pick Katies brain on the inception and creation of Dark August.