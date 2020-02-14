OTTAWA -- You could be Ontario’s newest millionaire as Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot hits $55 million.

There are also four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs this Valentine’s Day.

What could you do this love day with all those millions? According to Lotto Max you can:

Send a long-stemmed red rose to everyone in Ontario.

Take up a permanent residency in a hotel suite overlooking the falls in the honeymoon capital of the world – Niagara Falls. Don’t forget the whirlpool jacuzzi!

Buy a secluded island for some true one-on-one time with their heart’s desire.

Since launching in 2009, more than $5 billion in prizes were won in Ontario.

Tickets can be purchased at authorized OLG retailers or online until 10:30 p.m. ahead of tonight’s evening draw.

Check the latest results here.