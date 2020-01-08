OTTAWA -- The winning ticket for the largest Lotto Max jackpot in Canadian history was sold in Brampton, while one ticket in Ottawa is worth $1 million today.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there was a single winning ticket for the $70 million lottery draw on Tuesday night. OLG will only say the winning ticket was sold in Brampton.

The winning numbers are 03, 08, 12, 14, 17, 18 & 29 Bonus 11.

A lottery ticket sold in Ottawa won one of the Maxmillions jackpots worth $1 million each. Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million each were also sold in Brampton, Hamilton, the Niagara Region, Oshawa and Pickering.

Loto Quebec reported early Wednesday morning that nine winning Maxmillions tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Quebec.

The jackpot for Friday’s Lotto Max draw is worth $33 million.