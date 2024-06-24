The Chainsmokers perform popup show in Ottawa after Escapade performance cancelled

The rain didn't stop The Chainsmokers from performing in Ottawa this weekend.

When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three day festival at Lansdowne, the American electronic DJ duo decided to perform in the ByWard Market.

The Chainsmokers said, "we're bummed" the performance was cancelled at Lansdowne.

After searching for a location, the Chainsmokers performed a popup show at Sky Lounge in the market.

"We did the best we could given what's available in the city," the duo said on Instagram, showing a video of some fans standing outside their lounge.

The Chainsmokers perform a show at Sky Lounge in the ByWard Market. (Sky Lounge Ottawa/Instagram)

Lost Frequencies also performed at Sky Lounge last night.

Thousands of people packed the ByWard Market Sunday evening, with long lines outside several clubs.

Ottawa Police closed York Street to traffic due to the number of people in the area.

Escapade announced the cancellation of Sunday's lineup after heavy rain soaked TD Place and Lansdowne. Ottawa received 33 mm of rain.

The performance by Armin van Buuren was also cancelled.

"I hope everyone's safe and I feel bad for all those who fans who were looking to see the show," van Buuren said on Instagram.