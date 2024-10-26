Vigil planned for Tuesday in memory of woman stabbed to death in Ottawa park

A community vigil is being organized in Ottawa's Hunt Club neighbourhood in memory of a local woman who was stabbed to death in Paul Landry Park this week.

The gathering will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the park located on Uplands Drive.

Brkti Berhe, a wife and a mother, was stabbed in broad daylight in front of two of her four children on Thursday. Medhanie Efter, a family friend, said Berhe has been in Canada for between two and three years, after arriving as a refugee from Israel.

River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington says the vigil is being organized in memory of Berhe and for the community to come together to process the tragedy.

"It's an opportunity for people to come, to pray, to meditate, to talk about their experience, to come together, to also learn about services that exist," he said.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and local police are expected to attend, Brockington said.

On Friday, police announced Fsha Tekhle, 36, of Montreal is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Ottawa police has called Berhe's death a femicide, saying the accused was in a domestic partnership with a family member of the victim.

"The fact that this happened sort of in broad daylight in a city park that we know many people, in particular young people, come to enjoy is quite horrific," said River Ward Coun. Riley Brockington on Saturday.

Brockington says trauma professionals from the South-East Ottawa Community Health Hub remain available for community members.

"Parks are happy places where families come together and for this to happen, it's quite a shock for the community. But we need to continue to enjoy this park, to mourn, to talk, to support each other, and ultimately to continue to live in this community and to enjoy things such as Paul Landry Park, which is supposed to be for everyone," he said.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Katelyn Wilson and Josh Pringle