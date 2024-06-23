Final night of Escapade cancelled for severe weather

Organizers have cancelled the final night of the Escapade Music Festival at TD Place due to inclement weather.

"Due to unsafe site conditions from heavy rain and pending storm warnings for the rest of the evening, we have made the difficult decision to cancel day three of the festival," organizers said in a post to Instagram.

"After careful consideration and consultation with local authorities and meteorologists, we have determined that proceeding with the festival could pose significant safety risks."

Organizers had to delay opening the gates to the sold-out crowd until at least 3 p.m. to conduct safety inspections of the site after rain fell for most of the day. The three-day festival has been drawing about 20,000 people each day.

Attendees were briefly allowed to enter the stadium at around 3:15 p.m. until Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after.

The first performer was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

"While we understand the disappointment and share in your frustration, the unpredictable nature of the weather leaves us with no choice but to prioritize safety above all else," organizers said.

"More information on refunds to follow."

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa on Sunday afternoon, with Environment Canada forecasting wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours, hail and a risk of tornadoes. A rainfall and severe thunderstorm warning ended late in the afternoon.

The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies and about 20 other performers were scheduled to perform.

The festival started on Friday and was supposed to conclude on Sunday.

Ottawa Jazz Festival to go ahead

The third night of the Ottawa Jazz Festival at Marion Dewar Plaza will continue as planned, organizers say.

"All performances will continue as scheduled, rain or shine," said a post to Instagram.

"Stay tuned for updates. Small umbrellas are welcome in the park."

Tonight's performances are Miguel de Armas and The Ottawa Latin Jazz Orchestra, Flávia Nascimento, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Nation Beat.