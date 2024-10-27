Players, fans reflect on season ahead of Atletico Ottawa's final home game

The Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs are underway and Atlético Ottawa is hosting York United at TD Place for their quarterfinal matchup.

Kickoff was at 1 p.m. and win or lose, it's the final match of the season.

Despite all the local competition, support for Atlético has been strong.

According to midfielder Ollie Bassett, the fans deserve credit for growing the game of soccer in Ottawa.

"The people you see in the stands today, it’s probably a credit to them," he told CTV News a few hours before kickoff.

Bassett added that visiting teams likely circle Ottawa on the calendar because the environment at TD Place is among the best in the CPL.

"As home players, we love playing here," he said.

"I’m pretty sure if you speak to any away team or away player in the league, this is probably one of their favourite places to play, because of the fans."

According to the club, the last home playoff game drew a crowd of over 15,000.

Before Sunday’s match, CPL Commissioner Mark Noonan joined dozens of Atlético fans at the Glebe Central Pub on Bank Street before they marched to the stadium.

He also praised the support the club receives from fans in Ottawa.

"They’ve done such a nice job with their supportive culture," Noonan said.

"It really is a great representation of what’s growing here in terms of soccer culture, and it’s real."

After an exciting offseason, the club managed to finish 3rd in the CPL standings, despite only winning one of their last seven home matches.

Eddie Benhin, the vice president of Capital City Supporters Group, says it was a year full of ups and downs, but hosting at least one playoff game means it's been a successful year.

"If you were to tell us in the beginning of the season whether we were going to make playoffs, we were going to say yes, so can’t complain right now," he said.

"If we win three of these playoff games, then we’re crowned CPL champions."

Today's winner at TD Place will face the loser of tonight's match between Cavalry FC or Forge FC.