Renfrew County school buses return to service Monday

Transportation for students in Renfrew County will be back in service for the first time this year starting on Monday.

Student transportation services will resume for all Renfrew County bus services including, CF Vaundry Bus Lines, Holly Bus Lines, Musclow Bus Lines, Renfrew County Bus Lines, Valley Transportation, Switzer-Carty and Skelhorn Bus Lines.

Provincial police are reminding motorists of driving near a stopped school bus and to exercise caution.

"It's the law - if you encounter a stopped school bus that has its safety lights and stop arm activated, you MUST stop before reaching the bus and not proceed until the bus moves or the safety lights and stop arm have been de-activated," Ontario Provincial Police said in a post to social media.

The rule applies when meeting or following a school bus and includes multi-lane roads.

"The only exception is when driving on a road with a median - traffic coming from the opposite direction is not required to stop," OPP said.

Vehicle owners can be charged if their car passes a stopped bus, even if they aren't driving.

The penalty for failing to stop for a school bus is between $400 and $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence.

Subsequent offences can carry fines between $1,000 and $4,000, six demerit points and up to six months in jail.

"And young lives depend on you, as a driver, to be paying attention," OPP said.

More than 10,000 students had been without school bus service since the start of the school year after school bus companies and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) were unable to reach an agreement on a new contract.

On Oct. 7, the two sides reached an agreement with a tentative return to service date of Oct. 28.