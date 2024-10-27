OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two facing charges for flashing imitation gun on Hwy. 401 during road rage incident

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    Two people are facing charges after a "high-risk" traffic stop on Highway 401 near Prescott, according to provincial police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say reports of a "road rage incident" were called in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

    One of the occupants in the suspect vehicle reportedly flashed a handgun at the other driver. Officers located and arrested the suspects while still on the highway.

    An 18-year-old from Brampton and a 20-year-old from Caledon were charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

    Both were later released with a November court date in Brockville.

