Two facing charges for flashing imitation gun on Hwy. 401 during road rage incident

Two people are facing charges after a "high-risk" traffic stop on Highway 401 near Prescott, according to provincial police.

Ontario Provincial Police say reports of a "road rage incident" were called in just after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

One of the occupants in the suspect vehicle reportedly flashed a handgun at the other driver. Officers located and arrested the suspects while still on the highway.

An 18-year-old from Brampton and a 20-year-old from Caledon were charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both were later released with a November court date in Brockville.