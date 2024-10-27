17-year-old charged for driving 188 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa
A 17-year-old Ottawa driver was caught speeding nearly 90 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 417.
Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the driver, who only held a novice G2 licence, at around 6 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Police caught the driver speeding at 188 km/h where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h in the urbanized sections of Ottawa.
"It's the phone call no parent wants to receive. 'Your child has been arrested, your vehicle impounded,'" OPP said on X.
The driver was charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and improper use of an HOV lane.
Stunt and dangerous driving charges in Ontario carry an immediate 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.
Convicted drivers can receive a fine of up to $10,000, six demerit points and a jail term of up to six months.
