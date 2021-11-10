OTTAWA -- A Petawawa teenager is facing several charges after another teen was assaulted with an edged weapon during a fight in a municipal park.

Ontario Provincial Police launched an investigation on Monday after a 16-year-old sustained a serious injury during an altercation at a park on Norman Street in Petawawa, Ont.

"Investigation found that there was confrontation involving the victim and another youth at the park, several other youths were also present," said the OPP in a statement.

"The victim was assaulted with an edged weapon and was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.”

A 16-year-old from Petawawa is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.