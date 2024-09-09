Driver facing impaired driving charges after following ambulance in Brockville, Ont., police say

A 39-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after paramedics noticed a vehicle following an ambulance at a high rate of speed in Brockville, Ont., according to police.

Emergency crews responded to a call for someone requiring medical attention in the area of King Street West and Home Street just before 9 p.m. Friday.

The Brockville Police Service says as paramedics were en route to the scene, they noticed a vehicle following the ambulance.

"The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, at one point passing in front of the ambulance and was also running red lights," police said. "The subject followed the ambulance to the location where the officers were."

Police say officers stopped the driver and after a short conversation, "it was recognized that the male was impaired by drugs."

Police say the driver was also in possession of a quantity of cocaine.

The driver is facing charges of operation while impaired by drugs, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine and failing or refusal to comply with a demand.