Ottawa

    • Driver stopped speeding 195 km/h on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa this weekend, OPP says

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    A driver is facing a charge of stunt driving after being stopped going 85 km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions south of Ottawa this weekend.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a driver on Hwy. 416 in Grenville County travelling 195 km/h Saturday night.

    "Speeding, wet roads and reduced visibility are a dangerous combination," the OPP said.

    "Reaction time and braking distance are significantly impacted by speeding," the OPP said on X. "Behaviour like this was not only dangerous for the occupants of this car, but also for everyone else driving on the highway."

    The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    The speed limit on Hwy. 416 south of Ottawa is 110 km/h.

    The OPP in Ottawa stopped five drivers for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 this weekend, including a G1 driver who was a suspended driver.

    Police say vehicles were observed travelling 153 km/h, 159 km/h, 163 km/h, 164 km/h and 170 km/h.

