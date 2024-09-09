Plowy McPlowface? Ottawa launches contest to name 24 snowplows for winter

Plowy McPlowface or Mr. Plow could be clearing snow from Ottawa roads this winter.

The City of Ottawa is launching a 'Name the Plow' contest, inviting children and youth under the age of 16 to help name a snowplow in their ward.

"The campaign aims to raise awareness about snowplow safety among Ottawa’s children and youth while adding some fun to the winter season," the city said in a statement.

Twenty-four snowplows will be named to mark Ottawa's 24 wards.

Children and youth are invited to submit names from Sept. 9 to 30, and then a voting period will be held between Oct. 14 and 21. The winning snowplow names will be announced on Oct. 24.

"Whether you’re a fan of puns, local legends, or winter-themed names, we want your creativity to shine through," the city says. "We can't wait to see what you come up with!"

Ottawa's snowplows and their operators clear 13,000 lane kilometres of roadway every winter.

You can submit a name on Engage Ottawa's website.

In 2021, The Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry held a contest to name 16 plows. The names included Plowy McPlowFace, Clan MacPlowed, Truck Norris, David Snowie, Saltzing Matilda and Stormin' Glen Norman.

In 2022, the City of Calgary held a contest to name the fleet of snowplows, with the winning names including Abominable Snow Plow, Big Friendly Plow, Blizzard of Oz, Calgary Snowflames, Everest and For Your Ice Only.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation held a contest to name snowplows for the 2023-24 season. The winning names included Taylor Drift, Clark W. Blizzwald, You're Killin' Me Squalls and Barbie's Dream Plow.