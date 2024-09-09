Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week

As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.

Starting today, federal employees in the core public service will be required to be in the office a minimum of three days a week, and executives will need to be on-site a minimum of four days.

The new requirements apply to 282,152 employees in the core public service, with the government recommending that departments and agencies outside the core public service adopt a similar strategy.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) and other federal unions held a rally in downtown Ottawa Monday morning to oppose to the new rules.

"What we want is a remote work policy with consultation that actually works," Sharon DeSousa, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada, told CTV Morning Live on Monday.

"We want the future of the federal public service to be more innovative, that meets the needs – not just of the public but meets the needs of the workers as well. What we want is the future of work to be different, to be more inclusive, work-life balance."

Federal unions held a rally in downtown Ottawa on Monday to protest the federal government's new hybrid work rules. One sign reads, "Sorry about the traffic, I have to commute to a video call." (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)

DeSousa says there are problems with federal buildings, including bats, mice, bed bugs and a lack of space.

"It makes no sense in going back to a workplace that doesn’t meet the needs of the workers. It makes no sense when they're able to do it from home comfortably and be able to meet their own work-life balance needs," DeSousa said.

The PIPSC has said it will deliver a petition to department deputy ministers, "demanding approval of a mass departmental exemption to return to office."

Last month, the Federal Court agreed to hear PSAC's application to quash the new three-day-a-week office mandate, but a court date has not been set. PSAC has also launched a $1 million advertising campaign to protest the new office mandate and is urging members to sign an online petition calling on the government to repeal the office mandate.

DeSousa says she doesn't buy the federal government's statements that in-office work is about "office culture or collaboration."

"They're still meeting virtually, make it make sense. Why are you going in? Just to log in and meet with people virtually. Makes no sense."

The federal government has said it has jurisdiction to make changes to the hybrid work arrangements, adding it’s not in the collective agreements agreed to in 2023.

In advance of employees returning to work, the government said Public Services and Procurement Canada has been working with departments to prepare office spaces.

“As issues arise, we are committed to working quickly to respond to them. We also know that some departments will need additional time to ensure their workplaces are ready, such as buildings that are currently under renovation," said a letter to employees on Sept. 3. "All organizations will be actively seeking employee feedback so that the transition to additional on-site work is marked by open exchanges and ongoing improvement.”

In March 2023, the Treasury Board Secretariat introduced a "common hybrid work model" for the core public administration, requiring employees to be in the office at least two or three days a week.