OPP Investigating threat targeting Petawawa, Ont. school
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an anonymous threat targeting Valour School in Petawawa.
Police say the school received an "anonymous threatening phone message" at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, adding the threat mentioned the use of a firearm at a school. Officers with the OPP Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment responded to the school.
"The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the UOV OPP Crime Unit," the OPP said.
"The public can expect an increased police presence in the area to ensure public safety. At this time the threat has not been substantiated."
The Renfrew County District School Board sent an email to parents, saying Valour School was in lockdown after threats were made to the school. The board tells CTV News Ottawa the lockdown has been lifted and the schools are back to normal operations.
"The OPP take all public safety threats seriously. Police and school officials continue to work together to support students and staff to ensure a safe learning environment," the OPP said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney to join Liberal Party as special adviser
Former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney will be joining the Liberal Party as a special adviser. In an official press release on Monday, the party says Carney will serve as the chair of a leader's task force on economic growth.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, 'doing what I can to stay cancer free' after finishing chemotherapy
Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she has completed her chemotherapy and is 'doing what I can to stay cancer free,' as she plans to return gradually to public life in the months ahead.
John and Matthew Gaudreau are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends at their funeral
Mourners have begun to arrive for the funeral for John and Matthew Gaudreau at a church in suburban Philadelphia on Monday.
BREAKING 'Peter Nygard is a sexual predator:' Former fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Amid threat of Air Canada pilots strike, what should you do if your flight gets cancelled?
Thousands of passengers could be stranded as early as Sunday if Air Canada doesn't reach a deal with its pilots' union. Here's what you can do if labour disruptions affect your flight.
Hunt widens for man who allegedly threw scalding coffee on baby
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
BREAKING Two Alberta men get 6 1/2-year prison sentences for Coutts protest
A judge has sentenced two Alberta men to 6 1/2 years in prison for their roles in the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Vietnam storm deaths rise to 64 as flooding sweeps away a bus, causes a bridge to collapse
A bridge collapsed and a bus was swept away by flooding in Vietnam on Monday, raising the death toll in the Southeast Asian country to at least 64 from a typhoon and subsequent heavy rains that also damaged factories in export-focused northern industrial hubs, state media reported.
Atlantic
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
The death of a man after an alleged police shooting in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B., is under investigation.
Maine, U.S., man charged with second-degree murder after day-long manhunt in New Brunswick
A 47-year-old man from Maine, U.S., is facing a second-degree murder charge after police arrested him during a day-long manhunt in the Esgenoôpetitj (Burnt Church) First Nation area of New Brunswick on Friday.
Month's worth of rain in parts of N.S. this past weekend; Tropical Storm Francine develops in the Gulf of Mexico
A month's worth of rain fell in some areas of Nova Scotia over the weekend.
Toronto
Teen injured after shooting in parking lot of Scarborough high school
A teenager has been transported to hospital following a shooting in the parking lot of a Scarborough high school, Toronto police say.
Ford says Singh is 'just blowing smoke' and won't call early federal election
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he thinks it’s unlikely national NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will trigger an early federal election after he tore up the deal keeping Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in power last week.
-
Montreal
Coroner issues report into 'avoidable' killings of Quebec police officer, assailant
A Quebec coroner has concluded that the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the mentally ill man who fatally stabbed her were avoidable.
Child, grandfather injured after being hit by car in Montreal's east end
A five-year-old child and his 63-year-old grandfather are in hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's east end. Pictured is the hood of the car that hit them
Legault government heads into fall session after resignation of high-profile minister
As the fall session of Quebec’s legislature kicks off this week, Premier François Legault will have to fend off claims his government is past its best-before date, even as he works to shepherd a pivotal energy bill into law.
Northern Ontario
Air Canada prepares to shut down as talks with pilots union near deadlock
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
Does the Manitoulin Island swing bridge need replacing sooner rather than later?
Another politician has added his voice to the call to have the timeline to build a new bridge in Little Current to connect Manitoulin Island to the mainland sped up.
Windsor
Woman found with life-threatening injuries, suspect arrested
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 36-year-old woman was found with life-threatening injuries in east Windsor.
Fire crews investigating blaze at former Windsor school
Windsor fire was on scene of a blaze at a former school on Norman Road Sunday afternoon.
Alleged impaired driver goes wrong way on Highway 401
A 36-year-old London man is facing charges after police say after several Good Samaritans reported a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.
London
Fatal crash being investigated in Elgin County
Around 11:05 a.m. on Sept 6, emergency services were called to the intersection of Fingal Line and Mill Road in Southwold Township for a two-vehicle crash.
Don't get caught in an online scam for Taylor Swift tickets
London police are warning all Swifties not to get caught up in an online scam for tickets. According to police, there have been about 30 reports of fraud in the area.
-
Kitchener
Guelph man charged after elderly cyclist dies following hit-and-run
An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle late last week, police say.
Three-vehicle crash near Drayton sends two to hospital
A driver has been charged following a three-vehicle crash in Mapleton Township.
Jamal Murray agrees to a 4-year, $208M max contract extension with Denver Nuggets: AP sources
Denver Nuggets star point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Barrie
City crews dismantle homeless encampment in Barrie park
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
CKVR alumni reunite
Familiar faces were brought back together as more than a hundred CKVR alumni gathered at Donaleigh's Irish Public House Saturday night for a special reunion.
-
Officers stopped a vehicle allegedly speeding more than 50 kilometres over the posted limit in Kawartha Lakes, netting the driver a lengthy licence suspension.
Winnipeg
Teen passenger charged in hit-and-run that killed cyclist: WPS
A second person has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a cyclist on Wellington Crescent last June.
-
Curler Briane Harris awaiting decision of doping appeal after CAS hearing
A lawyer for Team Kerri Einarson lead Briane Harris said a decision on an appeal of the curler's provisional suspension will likely be released in October by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Calgary
BREAKING
BREAKING Two Alberta men get 6 1/2-year prison sentences for Coutts protest
A judge has sentenced two Alberta men to 6 1/2 years in prison for their roles in the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Calgary police seek dash-cam footage after fatal Highfield Road crash
Calgary police are asking anyone who witnessed a deadly crash on Highfield Road this past weekend to come forward.
Edmonton
Edmonton city councillor leaving municipal politics after 11 years
A familiar face on Edmonton city council has decided the time has come to leave municipal politics after more than a decade as a councillor.
More than half of Albertans struggling with daily expenses
Goodbye, Alberta advantage. Half of the province's residents say they are struggling to keep up with daily expenses amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Regina
Location for new joint use elementary, high schools in Regina announced
The provincial government and City of Regina announced the location for future joint use elementary and high schools in the city's east end on Monday.
Regina police to add 32 frontline officers as part of $17M policing initiative
A total of $3.8 million will go toward the hiring of 32 new frontline officers for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Temperature records fall as September heat keeps summer alive in Sask.
Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon police officers snooped on investigation files they had no right to access: Privacy commissioner
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating after death on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation
Saskatchewan's Serious Incident Response (SIRT) is investigating after a man died as a result of police action on Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Online fundraisers launch for victims after Saskatoon student set on fire
Online fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of an incident that saw a student set on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate on Thursday.
Vancouver
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
B.C. man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison
A convicted killer who was serving a life sentence for the 1993 murder of a woman in the British Columbia Interior has died in prison.
Man charged after 4 youths attacked on Galloping Goose trail in Langford, B.C.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
Vancouver Island
Dog mauled to death in B.C. yard after 3 pit bulls jump fence: police
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Kelowna
Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder 1 year after Smithers, B.C., shooting
Mounties in northwestern B.C. say they have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting almost exactly a year after it occurred.
Charges laid in hit-and-run that killed Kelowna teen
A man has now been charged for his alleged role in a hit-and-run that killed a teenager in Kelowna, B.C., last fall.