OPP Investigating threat targeting Petawawa, Ont. school

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating an anonymous threat targeting Valour School in Petawawa.

Police say the school received an "anonymous threatening phone message" at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, adding the threat mentioned the use of a firearm at a school. Officers with the OPP Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment responded to the school.

"The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the UOV OPP Crime Unit," the OPP said.

"The public can expect an increased police presence in the area to ensure public safety. At this time the threat has not been substantiated."

The Renfrew County District School Board sent an email to parents, saying Valour School was in lockdown after threats were made to the school. The board tells CTV News Ottawa the lockdown has been lifted and the schools are back to normal operations.

"The OPP take all public safety threats seriously. Police and school officials continue to work together to support students and staff to ensure a safe learning environment," the OPP said.