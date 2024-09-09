Vehicle crashes into front porch at home in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood

A 20-year-old driver is facing several charges, including careless driving, after a vehicle crashed into the front porch of a building in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the 500 block of King Edward Avenue just after 4 a.m. Sunday.

Photos showed a vehicle had left the road and crossed the front lawn of a home. The front porch was badly damaged.

No one was hurt.

There are no reports of injuries after a vehicle left King Edward Avenue and crashed into a front porch at a home on Sunday. (Helena Skrinjar/Newstalk 580 CFRA)

The Ottawa Police Service says the driver left the scene but was later located by officers. The driver is facing charges of careless driving and failing to remain under the Highway Traffic Act and obstructing a peace officer and public mischief under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police say the investigation continues.