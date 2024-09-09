PWHL unveils Ottawa Charge team name and logo

Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge.

The Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled the names for the six teams on Monday ahead of the second season.

The Arena at TD Place will be the primary venue for the 2024-25 games.

Toronto's team will be known as the Sceptres, and Montreal will be the Victoire.

Here are the team names for the 6 team PWHL:

Ottawa Charge

Toronto Sceptres

Montreal Victoire

Minnesota Frost

Boston Fleet

New York Sirens

The team names and logos for the six PWHL teams. (PWHL/X)