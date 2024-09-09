OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • PWHL unveils Ottawa Charge team name and logo

    The PWHL unveiled the new name and logo for Ottawa's PWHL team - the Ottawa Charge. (Ottawa Charge/X) The PWHL unveiled the new name and logo for Ottawa's PWHL team - the Ottawa Charge. (Ottawa Charge/X)
    Ottawa's professional women's hockey team will be called the Charge.

    The Professional Women's Hockey League unveiled the names for the six teams on Monday ahead of the second season.

    The Arena at TD Place will be the primary venue for the 2024-25 games.

    Toronto's team will be known as the Sceptres, and Montreal will be the Victoire.

    Here are the team names for the 6 team PWHL:

    • Ottawa Charge
    • Toronto Sceptres
    • Montreal Victoire
    • Minnesota Frost
    • Boston Fleet
    • New York Sirens

    The team names and logos for the six PWHL teams. (PWHL/X)

