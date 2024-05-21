OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspended driver stopped driving 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa: OPP

    Ontario Provincial Police say a suspended driver with no insurance was stopped speeding 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Monday night. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a suspended driver with no insurance was stopped speeding 161 km/h on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa Monday night. (OPP/X)
    A suspended driver was stopped for stunt driving on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa this holiday weekend, according to police.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a driver speeding 161 km/h an hour shortly before 11 p.m. Monday.

    The speed limit is 100 km/h on Hwy. 417.

    "The driver was also suspended, had no insurance on their vehicle, and was using a plate not authorized for their vehicle."

    The charge of stunt driving includes a 30 day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days. Police say the driver will appear in court at a later date.

