OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents will be able to put away the rain gear to start the new work week, after a wet weekend in the capital.

A special weather statement ended for Ottawa Sunday evening after a day of heavy rain. A total of 12.6 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Central Experimental Farm on Sunday.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy this evening with a chance of showers. There is a chance of flurries overnight.

Ottawa received record-breaking rain on Friday. Environment Canada said 30.9 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Friday, more than double the previous record for March 26 of 13.2 mm, set in 1953.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for rain to end this evening then cloudy with a chance of showers changing to a chance of flurries overnight. Low -4C.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 5 C. with the wind chill it will feel like minus 11 in the morning.

Tuesday is also looking sunny. The forecast high for Tuesday is 14 C.

Wednesday will see cloudy with a chance of showers. High 7 C.

There is a chance of flurries Wednesday night and on Thursday.