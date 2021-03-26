OTTAWA -- Record-breaking rain has soaked Ottawa today, and more rain is in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada reports 20 millimetres of rain has fallen at the Ottawa Airport as of 11 a.m., setting a record for rainiest March 26 in Ottawa history. The precious record was 13.2 mm, set back in 1953.

A special weather statement remains in effect for Ottawa, calling for rain, heavy at times, to continue through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts will be in the 20 to 40 mm range, with locally up to 50 mm of rain possible.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain to continue today. A high of 7C.

Periods of rain, mixed with snow, will end this evening then cloudy. A low of minus 2C.

Saturday will be a mix of sun and clouds, a high of 11C, chance of showers later in the day.

Sunday will be much like today, rainy and cloudy, a high of 9C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6C, and a low of -4C.